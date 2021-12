Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, longtime member of the trailblazing Philadelphia hip-hop crew the Roots, has died, The Philadelphia Inquirer and ABC 6 report. Hubbard’s wife Stephanie confirmed the news to the Inquirer; the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that Hubbard was diagnosed with in 2007. The Roots posted about Hubbard’s death on their official social media accounts earlier this evening (December 16). “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the Roots wrote. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.” Hubbard was hospitalized last night at Lankenau Hospital. He was 62 years old.

