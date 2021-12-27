ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida boy, 13, dies after crashing dirt bike during attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police

 3 days ago

A 13-year-old Florida boy died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike as police tried to pull him over , authorities said.

The boy, identified by family members as Stanley Davis Jr., according to NBC affiliate WPTV in West Palm Beach, was allegedly seen by officers "driving recklessly" on Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to a statement released Sunday .

Surveillance video obtained by WPTV shows a police SUV following Davis as he left a gas station. The teen later collided with a street sign after hitting a curb and was thrown from the bike, the outlet reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory called the event "devastating and sad" during a Sunday news conference .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhgUl_0dX53bVW00
Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory [GREG LOVETT /palmbeachpost.com] Greg Lovett, Greg Lovett

"There's nothing to make that pain less," Gregory said. "What we hope to do is do the best we can conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the facts and circumstances that led to it."

The officer involved in the attempted traffic stop was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation being led by the Florida Highway Patrol , according to police.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for comment.

'DEVASTATING': Coroner identifies 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police in Burlington store

Gregory said the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office will also conduct a separate investigation into the cause and manner of death.

An internal affairs investigation will follow the results of the separate inquiries, Gregory said, to determine policy violations or procedures "misapplied or not applied."

Tina Hunter, reported by WPTV as Davis' grandmother, blamed police for the teen's death.

“That was my grandson, my only grandson,” Hunter said. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave and figured he’s just another Black boy and ain’t nothing is going to be done. That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach Police that we’ve been having problems for all these damn years.”

Boynton Beach youth football league The Boynton Beach Bulldogs posted a tribute to Davis on Twitter on Sunday. A picture of the teen in a team uniform was attached to the post.

"SJ Will Be Truly Be Missed By All RIP," read the tweet.

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida boy, 13, dies after crashing dirt bike during attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police

Comments / 13

Nick
3d ago

Unfortunately tragedy. Not the fault of the police. Parents need to be held accountable. How could the officer now the age of this kid. These bikers are a menace and people who’ve experienced their actions know they are. P S

Reply(1)
15
Carol FromFlorida
3d ago

it is illegal to drive dirt bikes on city streets it is also illegal to drive motorized moving vehicles without a valid driver's license. 13 is not of legal age to drive. The cop did nothing wrong the kid was 100% at fault and any adults in life that knew he was driving to the gas station to get gas.

Reply(1)
11
merry weathers
3d ago

Of course it's law enforcement's fault that the kid chose to run, that he was previously driving recklessly. What was a kid that age doing riding a dirt bike on city streets without protective gear and without adult supervision? Quit blaming others because you choose to not parent your child.

Reply(1)
8
 

