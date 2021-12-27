ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Joe Burrow's career day fuels championship aspirations

By Tony Holm
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 16 :

Sizzlers

RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots: The Patriots have never been shy about running the ball at the goal line and Harris (12 TDs) has been their main weapon. He scored three times and rushed for 103 yards in a loss to Buffalo.

RB Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans: Burkhead erupted for 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns in an upset of the Chargers. He may not have been in many fantasy lineups then, but a similar workload could make him a huge factor during championship week.

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow broke Boomer Esiason 's franchise record, passing for 525 yards against a Baltimore secondary that couldn't cover anyone. His big arm and excellent receivers give him a rosy fantasy future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIsbB_0dX53acn00
Against a depleted Ravens secondary, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a career day in Week 16, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns. Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals: With James Conner out, Edmonds excelled with the increased touches, totaling 127 rushing and receiving yards, eight catches and a touchdown. He was the lead back for Arizona coming into this season for a reason.

RB Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams offense works well with Michel's battering-ram style of play. He saw the ball plenty on Sunday, rushing 27 times for 131 yards and a score. With Michel as the starter, the Rams have won four in a row. So there's little reason to make changes.

Fizzlers

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: Six carries for nine yards underscores that Hubbard just can't fill Christian McCaffrey's shoes by himself.

RB Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos: Gordon had seven carries for minus-4 yards against the Raiders, balancing out his one reception for four yards. Backfield mate Javonte Williams got the goal-line carry that resulted in Denver's lone TD.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: In wintry conditions, Lockett managed just three receptions for 30 yards. With the Seahawks playing out the string, his production could be even more hit-or-miss.

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: Put me in coach! Take me out coach! Thielen re-aggravated his high-ankle sprain in a tough loss to the Rams. With the latest setback, he may not be at full strength for this week's big game against Green Bay.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team: McLaurin caught three passes for 40 yards in a blowout loss to Dallas. Part of that was Trevon Diggs' coverage, but Washington's inept offense is McLaurin's biggest problem.

