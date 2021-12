Adding to the anticipated releases set for next year, we now have a first look at the. A lighter take on the popular model, the upcoming 2022 is centered a “Cream”-like tonal look addition to the expansive adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 lineup. The upper of the shoe is constructed with a clean pure white Primeknit paired with matching laces. Additional detailing comes in the form of translucent woven post-dyed monofilament side stripes on the lateral sides, matching webbing collars and insoles marked with the new YEEZY globe logo. Rounding up the design of the shoe are full-length BOOST sole units wrapped in translucent white rubber with contrasting outsole segments.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO