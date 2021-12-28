ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead inactive for Monday night game against the Dolphins

By LUKE JOHNSON
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead was questionable coming into Monday night's game with a knee injury, but was not able to play. With the Saints...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Mills
Person
Marcus Jordan
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Night Game#Saints#American Football#Covid
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012. Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
On3.com

Matt Rhule announces Panthers starting quarterback vs. Saints

Matt Rhule has named the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. After alternating between Cam Newton and Sam Darnold last weekend, it’ll be the latter getting the start in Week 17. “Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start Sunday,” tweeted Panthers beat...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Stacked boxes for Alvin Kamara, Ian Book held the ball too long: Advanced stats tell a tale

The advanced numbers from the New Orleans Saints’ 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins Monday night align pretty closely with the eye test. If it seemed like running back Alvin Kamara was never really given any space in which to operate, that’s because that was what happened: The Dolphins had eight or more defenders in the box for 61.54 % of Kamara’s offensive snaps, according to the NFL’s NextGenStats, which was the highest percentage of eight-man boxes for any NFL running back in Week 16.
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton refuses to name Week 17 starting quarterback

In Week 17, the New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers in another playoff-deciding matchup, but coach Sean Payton has yet to make a very crucial decision. The quarterback situation this whole season has felt a bit like Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First” sketch with no one really knowing who will start until game time.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy