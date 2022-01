The omicron variant is spreading across the United States at a much more rapid pace than the delta variant, subsequently, causing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in countries around the world. The CDC reported that 73% of new cases in the U.S. are caused by the omicron variant. This is thought to be due to an increase in the virus transmissibility as well as its potential to reinfect people who were previously infected with COVID-19. This is also causing an increased risk of breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated. Vaccines appear to prevent severe illness and death for those who are fully vaccinated, and people who have received a booster dose are at significantly decreased risk of infection with omicron.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO