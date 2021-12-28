ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid-19 isolation guidelines

Webster County Citizen
 3 days ago

In an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, Dr....

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

How long do you need to isolate if you have COVID-19? -- CDC changes isolation, quarantine guidelines

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations. Under the new guidelines, if you test positive for Covid, you only need to isolate for five days if you are asymptomatic. However, if you have symptoms, you should still stay away from others for 10 days.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jim Acosta
fox32chicago.com

CDC changes COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidance amid rising numbers

CHICAGO - In the midst of an alarming surge in cases of COVID-19, propelled by the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drastically changed its quarantine and isolation guidance. On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Cnn
wcti12.com

CDC quarantine guidelines only changed for COVID-19 patients without symptoms

NEW BERN, Craven County — CDC officials have announced new quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, but some doctors said the guidelines may soon cause confusion for those exposed, infected and vaccinated. Experts at CarolinaEast Medical Center said the 10-day quarantine we’re all used to may not be required for everyone...
NEW BERN, NC
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: CDC Changes COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Recommendations

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, we’ve seen modifications made to various regulations and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Keep our society running’: Fauci defends cutting isolation time amid Omicron surge

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to shorten the length of isolation time for those with a symptomatic Covid-19 from 10 days to five days. Earlier this month, the CDC cut the suggested isolation period for individuals with asymptomatic Covid-19 from 10 days down to five days, a move that struck some critics as a US health agency bending to the will of industry rather than following science. However, Dr Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said the CDC made the right call. During a...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy