ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Recycling Centers Dealing With Many ‘Non-Recyclables’ After Christmas

By Nicole Nielsen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjZlZ_0dX51kNd00

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you have boxes and wrapping paper sprawled across your living room?

Are you wondering what to do with all the extra trash?

You’re not alone.

Waste centers across the Metroplex are experiencing one of their busiest weeks of the year, including Republic Services’ recycling center of Plano.

“A lot of folks mean well when they recycle, but a lot of the items can cause more harm than good,” said Ben Ayers, an operational manager for the facility.

They say it’s common for folks around the metroplex to be unsure about what to recycle from their holiday celebrations. Which results in guessing.

“We do see additional garbage in our recycling stream over the holidays and that’s just a result of people being hopeful when they throw things into the recycling bin that it’s recyclable,” General Manager Amy Adcos said.

The Plano-based operation says over the holidays their half a million customers dispose of an extra estimated 1,000 pounds of waste each.

Oftentimes that waste includes things they can’t recycle like Christmas lights or electronics.

“Recycling is extremely easy. It just starts with knowing what to throw. We have cardboard, paper, you’re number 1, 2 and 5 plastics, along with your steel cans. As long as you know what to throw it becomes easy to do it on a daily basis,” Ayers said.

Over the holidays they say recycle what you can, including flattened boxes and wrapping paper.

Its also important to dispose of your trees properly and not through your recycle program. This often differs by municipality so check with your city on proper guidelines.

They also say to organize your food waste. None of it should be recycled in your bin, but it is encouraged to compost what you can.

Even better, they were quite a few holiday items in your home they say you should consider reusing such as boxes, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and tissue paper.

They say it will not only help cut down on your waste this year, but can help reduce your carbon footprint next year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Delivering a Midland Christmas

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but not for those who have very little in the way of family and financial resources. A number of Midland nonprofits and service organizations help deliver a Christmas to folks of all ages in our community. These are some of the programs that delivered a Midland Christmas.
MIDLAND, MI
WINKNEWS.com

Shy Wolf Sanctuary gifted Christmas trees for animals

Christmas trees make great house decor but, did you know, animals enjoy them too?. The animals at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary will be enjoying trees in their enclosures after a large donation from the Davenport Nursery and Emfinger Farms. “These Christmas trees provide a natural enrichment, it gives them a...
ANIMALS
beverlypress.com

O’Farrell encourages Christmas tree recycling

Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, along with leaders from the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. Sanitation and Environment announced the city’s Christmas tree recycling program on Dec. 22. LASAN recycles Christmas trees to produce compost and mulch that is available to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
City
Plano, TX
WIBX 950

Have An Environmentally Friendly Christmas And Recycle

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Americans generate an additional 1 million tons of garbage each week between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority is offering residents some tip to keep their holiday celebrations environmentally friendly. “Purchasing gifts, cooking holiday meals or decorating your...
UTICA, NY
sweetwaternow.com

Recycling Center Ready to Continue Accepting Holiday Recyclables

ROCK SPRINGS — Those who are still wondering what to do with all of their cardboard boxes and paper from Christmas can still recycle them at the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. Recycling Center employees are encouraging community members to recycle all of their wrapping paper, brown packing paper, paperboard, cardboard boxes, and holiday cards.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cbs17

Wake County reminds citizens to recycle Christmas trees after the holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Although Christmas is not here just yet, Wake County is reminding citizens to recycle their live Christmas Trees. Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Wake County residents can turn their Christmas trees into mulch that will fortify and beautify park trails around the county.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Recycling Bin#Recycle#Recyclables#Republic Services
WAND TV

Lake Shelbville offering after holiday real Christmas tree recycling program

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Don't know what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays? Donate it towards the Fish Habitat Improvement Day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be collecting left over trees and discarding them into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Pratt Tribune

Wrapping up Christmas

A special group of volunteers helped wrap up Christmas for 98 families last week in Pratt. The Angel Tree project, sponsored by RSVP which is a group of volunteers who give their time, talent, wisdom and experience in helping their community, has now completed a 30th year of service in Pratt.
PRATT, KS
neenah.wi.us

Recycling & Refuse Collection – Christmas

Resident’s recycling and refuse collection day does NOT change during the Christmas holiday. Your normal day of collection day will remain the SAME over the Christmas holiday.
NEENAH, WI
10TV

Recycling right after the holidays

Columbus, Ohio—Every holiday many of us get together with family and friends to eat, open presents and enjoy the company of one another. After all the festivities are done, your trash bin is probably more stuffed than your stocking on Christmas Day. You’re not the only one, though as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that waste can go up as much as twenty-five percent over the holidays.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Jersey Shore Online

Recycle Your Christmas Tree At These Ocean County Parks

OCEAN COUNTY – After the holiday season comes to an end, Ocean County is asking its residents to recycle their Christmas trees. “Recycling trees is an easy way for our residents to get rid of their tree after the holiday,” said Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, who serves as Chairwoman to the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation. “For many years now we have accepted discarded Christmas trees for recycling at several of our parks all across the County.”
BBC

Recycling: Unwrapping your Christmas holiday waste

The Christmas presents have been unwrapped and your Christmas tree may now be looking as frazzled as you feel. So as we turn our focus to wrapping up Christmas 2021, how can we minimise waste and make sure 2021 is our most sustainable year to date?. Let's start with Christmas...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Christmas Cards After Christmas: How to Dispose of Them Properly

Christmas came and went, which means you're now likely starting to think about disposing of that tree, taking down those decorations, and tossing those 2021 Christmas cards. Although the vast majority of them are probably made from regular paper, certain materials often used to decorate cards can't necessarily be handled and disposed of like regular paper — that's why we're giving an in-depth tutorial on how to recycle Christmas cards, sustainably.
ENVIRONMENT
texasmetronews.com

TEXAS WOMAN BUYS MORE THAN $300 WORTH OF GROCERIES FOR STRANGERS AT DOLLAR GENERAL

Employees at a Dollar General store in Aldine, Texas are making sure people know about the deeds of one good samaritan who happened to visit their store recently. A shopper by the name of Pearl visited the local store recently, paying for all of the shoppers’ items who were in the store. Now Lavine Robicheaux, an employee who was working at the time, wants to make sure Pearl is acknowledged for her generosity.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy