Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Recall Desmond Tutu Meeting Son Archie In Touching Tribute

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his passing over the weekend. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lauded the work of Tutu and reflected on their now-2-year-old son Archie's 2019 meeting with the South African civil rights icon and...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

