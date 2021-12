Omicron is causing record-breaking numbers of COVID cases around the world. Yesterday, the U.S. counted more than 480,000 cases in a single day. That's more than double the number of daily cases reported during the peak of the delta surge. So there's no doubt the omicron surge is going to be big, but some public health officials say it might not be as bad. And we're getting some more promising news about vaccines. NPR's global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff joins us to explain more. Good morning.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO