Florida State

This 4-star DB wants to visit Florida before making his decision

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WO9m_0dX4xlEO00

Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews will head to Gainesville on an official visit Jan. 14 before making his final decision in February, according to Corey Bender of Gators Online.

Mathews was supposed to visit Florida back in June when Dan Mullen and company were pursuing him, but those plans never materialized. Now that Billy Napier and Corey Raymond are with the Gators, Mathews wants to see if it’s the right fit. Napier has been talking to Mathews since he was with the Ragin’ Cajuns, and that Louisiana connection may end up paying off.

“They want to win,” Mathews said to 247Sports. “They have a Louisiana staff first and the one thing that stuck out to me the most was Coach C-Ray from LSU, he and I have had that bond.”

Raymond helped Napier land five-star safety Kamari Wilson and four-star defensive back Devin Moore with limited time before the early signing period. Getting Mathews on boards well is exactly why Napier brought him on to the staff.

Florida will have some strong competition for one of the best safeties in the country. LSU’s Brian Kelly went after the in-state recruit immediately after landing the job in Baton Rouge. Mathews backed off a verbal commitment to the Tigers after falling in love with Texas A&M, but the coaching carousel has him looking at all of his options.

Mathews planned on announcing his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday, but that doesn’t seem so likely anymore.

He’s currently the No. 4 ranked safety on the 247Sports Composite and the 36th-best player nationally. The On3 Consensus Rankings have Mathews as the top-ranked safety in the country.

List

