A weather-induced auto accident in Evansville resulted in one person being life flighted to Denver. That's according to Evansville Chief of Police Mike Thompson. According to his report, at approximately 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, police, fire and EMS units were advised by dispatch of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident off of ramp I-25 at approximately Mile Post 185. This is the area where Wyoming Boulevard turns into Curtis Street in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, WY ・ 15 DAYS AGO