New Year's plants

An easygoing houseplant that will brighten the dark winter months. Mark Anderson, owner, Anderson’s Seed and Garden. It is nearly impossible to see an amaryllis in full bloom without admiring its huge flowers and bright colors. They can bloom for several weeks during the otherwise dreary winter months — usually just in time for the holidays. They don’t need much of your attention either: All you have to do is provide a little water and a warm, brightly lit spot, and they will become beautiful showstoppers in just a few weeks. Regularly, I hear from gardeners who received a bulb as a gift for the holidays, and they exclaim emphatically that it is the best gift they received all year. Hint: they make great gifts!

GARDENING ・ 21 DAYS AGO