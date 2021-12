PHOENIX — A woman late for her flight was arrested for trespassing at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday, authorities said. The 53-year-old woman from St. Louis was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for running out onto the tarmac to stop a plane from leaving, the Phoenix Police Department said. The woman said she was late for her flight and tried to have the plane stopped so she wouldn't miss her flight, police said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO