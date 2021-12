The Village’s water meter installation project will be paused for the winter starting on Friday, December 17. Due to the inoperable condition of many of the private meter valves, utility staff has multiple daily requests to temporarily shut off water at the curb stop. This process cannot efficiently occur on a widespread basis under snow cover and the installation contract will be removing its crew until spring of 2022. Residents in installation areas 1 and 2 who have not yet had their meter(s) replaced and residents in Area 3 will receive a mailed appointment notice to perform that work in the spring of 2022.

SHOREWOOD, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO