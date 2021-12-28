Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bulls will start Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic.

Coming into the game, the Bulls are 20-10 in their first 30 games of the season, and are just 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

After missing the playoffs every year since 2017, the Bulls appear as if they are back in the fold as one of the legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks come into the game 15-17.

