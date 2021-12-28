ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public urged to get booster jab before new year

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEqSz_0dX4wy8i00

Health officials in Northern Ireland are appealing to people to get a booster jab before the end of the year.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme, urged people not to wait to get the booster jab amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant.

Ms Donnelly said: “Our great vaccination teams will be hard at work once again this week, providing boosters to as many people as possible.

“There are so many opportunities across Northern Ireland for people to get their booster dose before the start of the new year.

“I know some people had been putting it off until after Christmas and I would appeal to them to delay no further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKhW5_0dX4wy8i00

“We are facing a very serious threat from Covid-19 and getting boosted is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself.”

Ms Donnelly said that it was still possible for people to get a first dose of the vaccine.

People aged 18 and over are also still coming forward for their first jabs. To those not yet vaccinated, my same plea applies – please don’t delay any further.”

On Monday, new measures to tackle Covid-19 came into effect in Northern Ireland.

A maximum of six people can now be seated together in a bar or restaurant, with table service only permitted. Customers will only be allowed to move between toilets or to the till.

Under the new measures, people are also being asked to limit their social contacts, with the public being advised that only three households should mix together in a private home.

Employers and employees are also being asked to work from home where possible, with two-metre social distancing a requirement in any office setting.

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland had already been ordered to close from Boxing Day, with indoor standing events no longer permitted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK’s mismatched rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People in 40s urged to come forward for booster jab

People aged between 40 and 49 are being urged to come forward for their booster vaccine by the head of the HSE.Paul Reid said those in their 40s will be able to get boosters in vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies from Sunday.Booster vaccinations for this age group had originally been intended to begin on December 27, but that has now been brought forward amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.We're bringing forward the 40-49 ages for booster vaccines to now commence from tomorrow (Sunday 19th Dec). Please take the earliest opportunity to do so via...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shropshire Star

PM urges booster jab take-up as new data suggests Omicron is milder

Boris Johnson described the booster as a ‘wonderful’ gift, while the Health Secretary warned Omicron could still overwhelm hospitals. Boris Johnson has urged people to come forward to get a Covid booster jab, as the latest data suggests the Omicron variant of the virus may be milder than others.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Donnelly
BBC

Covid boosters: Housebound patients to get jabs by Christmas

Housebound patients across Norfolk and Waveney waiting for a booster jab will get it before Christmas, clinicians say. Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says 95% of eligible housebound patients have already received a booster dose. Additional nurses and GPs have helped with the vaccination effort. Lone workers can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in new booster jab drive sending 650,000 text messages

The NHS has ramped up their push to get Covid booster jabs into arms to protect against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.The NHS is sending around 650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters to those who have not yet received their booster dose, encouraging them to book an appointment and have a “jabby new year”.The move comes as cases rose to a record number on Tuesday, with 129,471 reported in England and Wales, and separate figures showing another 9,360 cases in Scotland.Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have implemented further measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including limits on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in new booster jab drive as Covid cases continue to rise

The NHS is mounting a fresh drive to get Covid booster jabs into arms to protect against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.The NHS vaccination programme is sending around 650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters to people who have not yet received their top-up dose, encouraging them to roll up their sleeve and have a “jabby new year”.The move comes as ministers continue to monitor the latest data with England and Wales recording a record 129,471 confirmed cases on Tuesday, while separate figures for Scotland showed another 9,360 cases.No data was available for Northern Ireland.All adults are now eligible to book a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Booster#Jab#Restaurant#Uk#Omicron
The Independent

No further Covid-19 restrictions following Stormont Executive meeting

No further Covid-19 restrictions are set to be imposed in Northern Ireland at this stage, Paul Givan has said.The First Minister was speaking following a virtual meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday.He said ministers agreed that no further restrictions should be introduced at this time.The Executive will continue to assess the data as more information emerges, Mr Givan added in a tweet after the meeting.The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time. We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges and meet again on 6th January. Thank you for following the health...
WORLD
The Independent

PM hails vaccination effort for ‘incomparably better’ New Year’s Eve

Boris Johnson has said the UK is in an “incomparably better” position than this time last year as he used a New Year’s message to announce the country had met its target to offer all adults the chance to get a booster vaccine by the end of the year.The Prime Minister will say, in a message posted on social media on Friday, that seven in 10 eligible adults in England have now received their booster jabs, with an extra eight million vaccines delivered since the target was bought forward on December 12.But he said those celebrating New Year’s Eve still...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM urges people to get vaccinated ahead of New Year celebrations

Boris Johnson has urged the public to enjoy New Year celebrations in a “cautious and sensible way” as he continued to drive forward the Covid-19 vaccination programme.The Prime Minister encouraged people to book booster jabs or first and second doses as he said the vast majority of people in intensive care have not had a booster.There are no official NHS figures on the vaccination status of people in intensive care but medics have warned the vast majority are either unvaccinated or have not had all their doses.Asked about reports of people travelling across the border from Wales and Scotland into...
WORLD
The Independent

Changes made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand

Members of the public have been urged to only book PCR tests when necessary after record numbers were arranged this week.The Public Health Agency (PHA) has put new testing protocols in place to help protect the test system in Northern Ireland and ensure availability.It comes as more than 21,000 tests were carried out on Monday December 27 alone.Public urged to use COVID-19 testing only when needed https://t.co/xjYlV9yXo1 pic.twitter.com/PeebvW0Mnl— Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) December 29, 2021Fully vaccinated close contacts will now be asked to take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days, and book a PCR test if one of these...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

No plans to cut Covid isolation period to five days, government minister says

There are no "current" plans to cut the Covid isolation period from 10 to five days, a government minister has said.Chloe Smith said the current rules in the UK for isolation were "the right" approach – following a move in the United States to relax isolation. "There are no current plans in England to change that period," she told BBC Breakfast."Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to."We think the current...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

All eligible adults offered Covid booster as 90% of over-12s get first dose

All eligible adults in England have been offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine, the government has said – apparently meeting the target announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month.In further good news for the vaccine programme 90 per cent of all adults aged over 12 have now had their first injection following a surge in demand .The NHS has dramatically stepped up its vaccination drive in the last few weeks in a bid to increase protection against the omicron wave, which is seeing record case numbers reported across the UK.To speed up the process the health service oversaw the opening of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 testing and self-isolation guidance changed in Ireland

Self-isolation and Covid-19 testing advice has been changed in Ireland as for the fourth time this week the country recorded its highest number of daily cases.A further 20,554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were notified on Thursday.Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to avoid mixing indoors with people from different households to stem the spread of the virus.For the fourth time this week, we are reporting Ireland’s highest ever number of confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 30, 2021Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced guidance changes on Thursday evening.Testing advice has been changed from...
WORLD
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Urgent call to reverse shortage of doctors in Scotland

A union has taken aim at the Scottish Government for failing to tackle the shortage of doctors in the country.The British Medical Association (BMA) said many doctors in the country are at breaking point, with pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic increasing their workflow, causing “huge fatigue, frustration and unhappiness”.BMA Scotland chairman Dr Lewis Morrison has urged the Scottish Government to enforce a “proper plan” to reverse the shortages of doctors in both specialties and general practice to reduce the workload faced by those currently practicing.He said improving the working circumstances of doctors must be “at the top of government and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

406K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy