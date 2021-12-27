ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some Doctors Urging to 'Retire the Cloth,' Push Hospital-Grade Masks Amid Omicron Surge

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering," Dr. Anthony Fauci...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
2d ago

That would be great IF they were available to buy. Make insurance pay for them. Pro ice them. Now that makes sense. After all, medical insurance now costs over $1,000 a month. They should invest in their clients health.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Leana Wen
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hospital#Masking#Cloth#Covid#Abc#Delta#Lks Faculty Of Medicine#University Hospitals#Fox 8 Wjw Tv#Npr#N95#Kf94
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
695K+
Followers
75K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy