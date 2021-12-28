ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Teen's Death in Police Custody Ruled Homicide After Physical Struggle While Restrained

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An autopsy report contradicts earlier findings that Cedric Lofton, 17, did not suffer life-threatening...

Autopsy: Death of Black Kansas Teen in Custody Was Homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Black youth's death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Monday that contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn't suffered life-threatening injuries. The report said that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's...
