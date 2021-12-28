ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Prime housing markets outside London put in best price performance since 2010

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeFqN_0dX4wubo00

Prices in Britain’s prime housing markets outside London surged at the strongest pace in a decade during 2021, research has found.

Homes in the prime price bracket tend to make up the top 5% to 10% of the housing market by value.

As house hunters looked for more space and made lifestyle changes, price growth across the prime housing markets outside London averaged 9.3% over 2021, marking the strongest annual growth since 2010, property advisers Savills said.

Coastal areas, Cotswolds properties and commutable private estates tended to be the strongest performers in 2021.

Cotswolds country houses in the £2 million-plus market typically piled on nearly a quarter (23.4%) to their value, with demand coming from local homeowners looking to upsize, those relocating from elsewhere and aspiring second home owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4G3Z_0dX4wubo00

Prime coastal markets, most notably Devon and Cornwall recorded average price growth of 15.6% during the year, driven by high demand and shrinking supply, Savills added.

Only London’s very largest houses with at least six bedrooms have come close to the country markets for price growth, Savills added, with price growth in prime central London generally averaging 2.0% in 2021 and 3.7% in outer prime London.

“In these markets, the rarity factors: whether a rarely available type of property; the most sought after locations; or simply the very best view, have combined with high levels of buyer demand and wealth, to create pockets of extremely strong market conditions,” said Frances Clacy from Savills.

“New buyer numbers over the past month are running 1.5 times higher than at the same time in the two years pre-pandemic, suggesting that these trends will carry through into the early part of next year, at least.”

Across prime urban locations, price growth totalled 9.1% year-on-year, compared with 9.4% growth in the prime markets surrounding cities such as Bath, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Winchester and York, according to Savills’ data.

“Since the summer we’ve seen the return of strong buyer demand in key prime city locations,” said Ms Clacy.

“But the value on offer in village and rural markets, because of their longer term underperformance, will continue to drive demand in these areas.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sausage wars and food rotting in the fields: 14 impacts of Brexit from this year

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Soaring inflation could be to 2022 what supply chain crisis was to 2021

From shortages of new cars and games consoles to lorry drivers and even crisps, 2021 will be remembered by many as the year of the supply chain crisis.Just as the economy was revving up thanks to the mammoth vaccine effort and lifting of the last remaining coronavirus restrictions, the supply crunch hit like a juggernaut.Having pulled through from the so-called pingdemic that decimated workforces as staff were forced to self-isolate, firms were then faced with a summer of crippling shortages of HGV drivers.Supermarket shelves were left bare, construction projects were paused due to delayed deliveries of materials and even fast food...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average UK house price ends year at record £254,822

The average UK house price rose by nearly £24,000 during 2021, the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to an index.The typical price of a home reached a record high of £254,822 in December, marking a £23,902  increase over the past year, Nationwide Building Society said.Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The price of a typical UK home is now at a record high of £254,822, up £23,902 over the year – the largest rise we’ve seen in a single year in cash terms.“Prices are now 16% higher than before the pandemic struck in early...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Outer London#Central London#House Hunters#Estates#Uk#Savills#Coastal#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Towns surrounded by rural areas saw the biggest increase in house prices in 2021

House prices in Taunton, Somerset increased by more than three times the national average rate in 2021, making it the most sought-after location in the UK.According to research by Halifax, average house prices in the town rose by more than a fifth (21.8 per cent), while the rest of the UK saw an average increase of 6.2 per cent.Experts believe the town’s surrounding countryside, which more people have yearned for during the pandemic, may be behind the increase in the average house prices, which rose by £56,546 to £315,759.Last summer, Rightmove reported that enquiries from city residents about rural homes...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

FTSE reaches 22-month high in post-Christmas bounce

The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Warning as one in eight UK travel and tourism jobs unfilled

One in eight UK travel and tourism jobs will be unfilled at the beginning of next year, according to new analysis.The London-based World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said the staff shortage could have an “enormous impact” on the UK’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.It predicated that 205,000 roles in the sector will be vacant entering the new year.The shortfall of workers is a global problem, with countries such as the US, Spain France Italy and Portugal also affected.It could threaten the survival of travel and tourism businesses up and down the UKJulia Simpson, WTTCAs unemployment rates...
TRAVEL
The Independent

House price hotspots and coldspots of 2021 revealed

Taunton in Somerset has been identified as the UK’s top house price hotspot in 2021, with property values there increasing at more than three times the national average rate.Over the past year, average house prices in Taunton have increased by more than a fifth (21.8%), compared with a 6.2% increase across the UK generally, Halifax said.In cash terms, the average house price in Taunton, which has a range of independent shops and is surrounded by attractive countryside including the Quantock Hills, rose by £56,546 to £315,759.With its good links to the M4 and rural surroundings, the Wiltshire town of Chippenham...
REAL ESTATE
CBS Boston

Home Prices In Boston And Around The Country Saw Double-Digit Growth

BOSTON (CBS) — The housing market continues to be hot for sellers in Boston and in cities around the country. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Thursday, climbed more than 18% in October compared to a year earlier. Phoenix, Tampa and Miami saw the biggest gains. In Boston, prices jumped more than 15%. Analysts say the rise is due to a combination of factors, including low interest rates, a limited supply of houses actually up for sale, and people looking to trade up for bigger spaces after being stuck at home during much of the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
TheStreet

Housing Prices Begin To Cool, Falling For The Third Month In October

Housing prices continue to soar, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price 20-city Index jumping 18.4% in the 12 months through October. Still, that represents a decrease from 19.1% in September, and it’s the third straight monthly deceleration. Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the...
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

U.S. housing boom roars as home prices surge 18.4% in October

U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year's coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

Home prices are still climbing, just not as fast as they have been

​The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index released Tuesday was up just over 19% for October compared to the same time a year ago. It’s more evidence of just how overheated the housing market is in most of the country. The bad news is that housing prices...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

2021 Was a Record Year for Londoners Seeking Homes Outside the City

Despite a gradually increasing appetite for a return to city living, Londoners spent a record amount on homes in greener pastures this year, according to new data from Hamptons. In total, London-based buyers spent £54.9 billion (US$73.7 billion) on properties outside of the capital this year, a new high, the...
REAL ESTATE
ArchDaily

Swiss Interiors With the Best Seats Outside the House

Steeped in history, culture, and tradition, Switzerland is a country with a lot of pride. The famous Swiss exports of watches, financial services, chocolate, and cheese are all synonymous with ‘quality’, but perhaps Switzerland’s greatest export of all is its landscape. The country is awash with picture-postcard...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

The Independent

406K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy