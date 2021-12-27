ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Founding SEAL Team 6 head Richard Marcinko dead at 81

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Williams
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wA43V_0dX4wpCB00

( The Hill ) – Richard Marcinko, founding commander of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Saturday at the age of 81, his son announced on Sunday.

“Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko,” his son Matt Marcinko tweeted.

“His legacy will live forever. The man has died a true legend. Rest In Peace Dad. I love you forever,” he continued.

Matt Marcinko told The New York Times that the cause of his father’s death was believed to be a heart attack.

The Navy Seal Museum, which is not affiliated with the Navy, acknowledged Marcinko’s death on Facebook.

“Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other,” the museum wrote in a Facebook post . “’Demo Dick’ is considered the United States’ premier counterterrorism operator. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, teammates, and friends.”

Health expert: Surge in COVID-19 cases should no longer be ‘major metric’ of pandemic

Marcinko enlisted in the Navy in 1958 and would work his way up to commander, according to Navyseals.com . He served two different tours in Vietnam, during which he earned the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, two Navy Commendation Medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star.

Marcinko was later promoted to lieutenant commander and served in Cambodia before assuming command of Navy SEAL Team 2 in Vietnam, according to the museum’s Facebook post.

During the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, Marcinko was one of two Navy representatives on a Joint Chiefs of Staff task force known as the Terrorist Action Team (TAT), which was tasked with developing a plan to free American hostages. That team’s work culminated in Operation Eagle Claw in 1980, the failed attempt to rescue the hostages from the U.S. embassy in Tehran.

After that mission, Marcinko was asked to develop a team that would specialize in countering terrorist threats.

The Navy only had two SEAL Teams at the time, but Marcinko named the team “SEAL TEAM 6” to fool other nations into believing that the U.S. had at least three other such teams that were unknown.

Biden says ‘more work to do’ amid testing scramble

He gathered the team’s members from several existing SEAL teams and Underwater Demolition teams.

Marcinko commanded the team from August 1980 to July 1983, the museum noted, but SEAL Team 6 went on to become the Navy’s premier counterterrorist and hostage rescue unit.

The team’s most high-profile mission was the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. The operation was later adapted into books and movies.

Marcinko retired in 1989, and later became a best-selling author, motivational speaker and consultant, the Times noted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
bluebonnetnews.com

Letter to the editor: Remembering Seal Team 6 leader

You might remember hearing Seal Team 6 killing Osama bin Laden. It was due to this Gentleman that it was possible – Richard Marcinko, who passed away on Christmas Day this year. He was 81. Richard “Demo Dick” Marcinko was a true American hero. Not only was he the...
MILITARY
Times News

Retired Navy Seal Marcinko, Lansford native, dies

Mmanding officer of SEAL Team Six, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, has died, according to a post on the Navy SEAL Museum’s Facebook page. A native of Lansford, he was 81. Navy Commander (Ret.) Richard Marcinko in 1980 created and was the first commander of the U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six, which shot and killed Osama bin Laden in his luxurious compound in Abbottobad, Pakistan.
LANSFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#Iran Hostage Crisis#Hostage#U S Navy Seal Team#Seal Team Six#The New York Times#Yungspecter#The Navy Seal Museum#Navyseals Com#The Silver Star#Navy Seal Team 2
Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
Business Insider

A Green Beret describes his favorite foreign weapons

US Army Special Forces soldiers work closely with foreign militaries. As part of those duties, Green Berets often get first-hand experience with their partners' weaponry. Here are one Special Forces soldiers' favorite foreign weapons, new and old. One of the perks of having a career in special-operations units was the...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

What the Army’s Bradley replacement will look like may be decided in 2022

Big decisions for the Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle replacement are happening in 2022. The armored, tracked troop carrier that’s been covering ground since 1981 is on its way out. And the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle is being designed by multiple companies, all expecting the Army’s design decision by early 2023, according to service officials.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
MilitaryTimes

US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

The Marine Corps demolition specialist was worried — about America, and about the civil war he feared would follow the presidential election. And so, block by block, he stole 13 pounds of C4 plastic explosives from the training ranges of Camp Lejeune. “The riots, talk about seizing guns, I saw...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine officer who publicly demanded accountability discharged

In a Thursday Facebook post, the now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., who publicly called for accountability from the military and political leaders who led America’s longest war, announced he had been discharged from the Marine Corps, effective Thursday. An infantry officer with deployments to Iraq and...
MILITARY
houstonmirror.com

Mysterious tank spotted floating at sea

A mysterious object resembling military hardware has been spotted floating at sea. Indonesian military has acknowledged the bizarre occurrence, yet was unable to intercept the object that floated away. Photos of the mysterious object emerged on Indonesian social media last week and promptly went viral. According to local media, the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
editorials24.com

Ghislaine Maxwell’s mysterious hubby Scott Borgerson now MIA

Ghislaine Maxwell’s future husband became intoxicated by the limelight the beautiful heiress shined on his life. Now Scott Borgerson, who secretly married Maxwell in 2016, has left her to face the glare of international incrimination alone — while he jaunts around his exclusive coastal New England town in sports cars, often in the company of an attractive new female friend.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy