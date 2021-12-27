ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Safety Comes First’: COVID Forcing Flight Cancellations In Chicago And Around The Country

By Meredith Barack
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYrne_0dX4woYg00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flexibility and patience are required if you’re flying these days.

Between Omicron, bad weather and staff shortages, air travel is a major wild-card over the next few days and weeks. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from O’Hare International Airport with a look at how one Chicago group is trying to make the best of the situation.

The group from Chicago is just a small example of the thousands of travelers who had their flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They packed their bags and came up with plan B.

“When we launched this trip early in the summer 2021, everything was really clear, was looking good. Morocco was doing really well with COVID.”

It was a trip Rabbi Shalom Garfinkel and Project 613, a group of Jewish young professionals, were eager and excited for. But like so many travelers this past weekend, things didn’t go as planned.

“The table was literally set after months of work and then Omicron hit,” Garfinkel said. “The next day, they cancelled flights all the way through the end of the year.”

The silver lining- or power of the pivot- as Rabbi Garfinkel likes to call it, is the group learned of the cancellations with plenty of time and was able to quickly rebook. They are now enjoying Poland instead.

Others, however, haven’t been as lucky as we are now days into thousands of cancellations. A spokesperson for United said they’ve had at least 115 cancellations today due to Omicron staffing issues.

Throughout the weekend, they’ve been contacting passengers early if their flight will be cancelled to allow them time to rebook or make other plans. So far, about 50% of United passengers have arrived at their final destination either early or within four hours of their originally scheduled flight.

“Airlines can’t operate flights without the required number of pilots and flight attendants. Safety comes first,” said travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt.

Late Monday afternoon, several airlines got their wish when the CDC updated its COVID guidance , reducing the quarantine period from 10 days to five.

“Honestly, if it’s good enough for hospital workers, for nurses and doctors, I think it should be good enough for the airline industry,” Harteveldt said.

Passengers on Monday said things were going smoothly for them so far. Hopefully a foreshadow of air travel for the rest of 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Omicron#Cbs 2#Rabbi#Jewish#United#Monda
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy