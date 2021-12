The annual New Year’s Eve celebration at the Charles M Schulz Museum has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus. The museum announced that the balloon drop and appearance by Snoopy had to be cancelled as local case numbers rise with the new highly contagious Omicron variant. Those who purchased tickets can get a full refund from the museum. The museum will be open to visitors on Friday from 10:00 am–5:00 pm, however the evening festivities are cancelled.

FESTIVAL ・ 1 DAY AGO