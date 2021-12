➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Salt Fork 43. The fourth quarter decided this one. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork traded the lead in the first and second quarters, the game was all square through three and the host Blue Devils claimed the BSN Classic title thanks to some fourth quarter free throws. Brett Meidel scored a game-high 18 points for BHRA (12-5) and was joined in double figures by Hayden Rice with 16 points and Ayden Ingram with 11 points. Blake Norton led Salt Fork (9-4) with 11 points, and Camden Smoot added 10 points for the Storm.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 HOURS AGO