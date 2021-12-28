ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche has two more games postponed, both against the Dallas Stars

By Mike Chambers
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than 10 minutes after Avalanche players Darcy Kuemper and J.T. Compher said Monday said they were prepared to come off a nine-day COVID shutdown and begin a home-and-away set against Dallas this week, the NHL announced both games will be postponed. The statement came shortly after Colorado practiced...

www.eptrail.com

