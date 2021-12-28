ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears coach Matt Nagy says he expects to finish out season

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
2021-12-28 00:16:54 GMT+00:00 - As rumors continue to swirl around coach Matt Nagy's future with the Chicago Bears, he was asked during media availability on Monday if he expects to be coaching for the team's final two games this season.

"Yes," he said.

He was a lot more effusive over the effort his team gave in Sunday's 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"One thing you can always evaluate is effort from players," Nagy said. "You never know (what the result will be). But you can always judge effort. We saw that yesterday. ... You value that. It states to who the players are in this building. They deserve that and they deserve to have the feeling to win. It's been a little while. When you get a chance to get a win, you've got to enjoy it. And for me personally, I'm just really happy for the players."

The Bears (5-10), one of eight NFL teams already eliminated from playoff contention, snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday. Chicago has never fired a coach in-season, but a new NFL rule lets teams interview candidates the final two weeks of the season if a coach has already left the team or has been notified he will not return the following season.

fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
ESPN

NFL head coach firings, hirings and openings: Latest news, rumors and interview candidates on Jaguars and Raiders jobs

There are two weeks of regular-season football left in the NFL and the debate about which head-coaching jobs are in jeopardy come the offseason is heating up. With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after less than one season, we know they are going to be on the hunt for a permanent option, and they've already started requesting interviews with candidates. Same with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have interim coach Rich Bisaccia in place after Jon Gruden's resignation in October. The seats are also quite hot in Minnesota and Chicago. It is not unreasonable to think those teams might also have a new coach come the 2022 season. More on that below.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears HC Matt Nagy shows why he's a class act in tribute to Jeff Dickerson

Say what you will about Matt Nagy as the Bears’ head coach. But he’s proved numerous times that he’s a class act and a great person. He showed that once again on Wednesday when he opened his press conference by offering his thoughts and prayers to Jeff Dickerson’s family and friends. Dickerson, who covered the Bears for ESPN for the last two decades, succumbed to colon cancer Tuesday at the age of 44.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know about Matt Nagy's impending firing, coaching search and potential changes within Bears front office

The Chicago Bears are nearing the end of what’s been a tumultuous 2021 season. But things are about to get interesting heading into an offseason of change. Following an embarrassing season, where Chicago will finish with a losing record following back-to-back .500 seasons, it sounds like change is finally on the way. Bears head coach Matt Nagy is expected to be fired at season’s end, which is just one of other potential changes within the organization this offseason.
NBC Chicago

Hoge's 10 Bears Things: Why Matt Nagy Is Still Here

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Why Matt Nagy is still here originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s another Monday and Matt Nagy is still the head coach of the Chicago Bears, despite a new rule that would have allowed the Bears to start interviewing head coaching candidates this week.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
