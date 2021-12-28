Bears coach Matt Nagy says he expects to finish out season

2021-12-28 00:16:54 GMT+00:00 - As rumors continue to swirl around coach Matt Nagy's future with the Chicago Bears, he was asked during media availability on Monday if he expects to be coaching for the team's final two games this season.

"Yes," he said.

He was a lot more effusive over the effort his team gave in Sunday's 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"One thing you can always evaluate is effort from players," Nagy said. "You never know (what the result will be). But you can always judge effort. We saw that yesterday. ... You value that. It states to who the players are in this building. They deserve that and they deserve to have the feeling to win. It's been a little while. When you get a chance to get a win, you've got to enjoy it. And for me personally, I'm just really happy for the players."

The Bears (5-10), one of eight NFL teams already eliminated from playoff contention, snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday. Chicago has never fired a coach in-season, but a new NFL rule lets teams interview candidates the final two weeks of the season if a coach has already left the team or has been notified he will not return the following season.

--Field Level Media

