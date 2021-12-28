ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sees dramatic increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations as omicron spreads

By Los Angeles Times, Sandra Mitchell
 3 days ago

An explosion of new coronavirus cases fueled by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has triggered a sharp uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations across California , prompting renewed warnings and calls for caution from public health officials.

Over the weeklong period ending Sunday, California reported an average of 11,914 new coronavirus cases per day — a 73% jump from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by The Times.

And that influx of infections is starting to take its toll on hospitals. There were 4,001 coronavirus-positive patients hospitalized statewide on Sunday, a nearly 14% increase in one week. COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t been this high since early October.

The recent metrics “make it crystal clear that we are heading into very challenging times over the winter holidays,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

KTLA

L.A. County reports 91% increase in COVID cases over past week

Los Angeles County reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic. Reported cases have increased by 91% over the past week, jumping from 8,633 to 16,510 on Wednesday, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. Additionally, test positivity rates have more than doubled […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

CDC warns against going on cruises, regardless of COVID vaccine status

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant. The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The agency did not […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Officials urge scaled-back New Year’s celebrations amid soaring number of coronavirus cases

With the highly infectious Omicron variant sending coronavirus cases soaring to unprecedented levels, California’s winter surge has entered another perilous phase, prompting renewed calls by health officials to dial back celebratory plans and avoid crowded settings over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections roared […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Inmates’ attorneys claim prison employees aren’t following COVID-19 testing protocols

With a new and more infectious coronavirus variant sweeping California, attorneys representing inmates say violations of health orders by prison staff risk a repeat of the outbreaks that killed dozens in the first year of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is fighting a federal judge’s order that all California prison workers must be vaccinated […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. children being hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard enough last year, but […]
RELATIONSHIPS
KTLA

L.A. County reports ‘alarming’ spike in coronavirus test positivity, increasing hospitalizations

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported an “alarming” spike in the region’s coronavirus test positivity rate and increasing hospitalization numbers. The county’s seven-day average daily positivity rate stood at 14.5% Tuesday, up from 4.7% one week before and 1.4% the week before that, on Dec. 14. “Most alarming is the increase in test positivity which […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Number of new U.S. COVID-19 cases soar to highest levels on record

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Do at-home COVID tests detect the omicron variant?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Federal health officials urge nursing home workers to get booster shots as COVID cases soar

Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. The omicron variant “is lightning fast, and we can’t afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Federal government approves California’s Medicaid overhaul, allowing funds for housing-related services

The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents, officials said Wednesday, a decision that among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. CalAIM — California Advancing and Innovating […]
KTLA

CDC investigating more cruise ships due to COVID cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it did not specify how many COVID-19 cases have been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Outbreak of rare fungal superbug reported at Oregon hospital

The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday that two patients at Salem Health contracted a dangerous fungal infection during their hospital stays in an “outbreak” of a type of yeast rare to the United States. Health official said the first ever Candida auris case found in Oregon was detected at the hospital Dec. 11 and confirmed […]
OREGON STATE
KTLA

Gardena hospital accused of mishandling bodies of dead patients

As the daily deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb, many hospitals are struggling to manage the number of bodies they need to store. Memorial Hospital in Gardena is facing serious allegations that they are improperly storing those bodies. Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 30, 2021.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

3 months after Orange County oil spill, coastal cleanup declared complete

Nearly three months after an undersea pipeline spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into the waters off Southern California, authorities have announced that coastal cleanup efforts are now complete. “After sustained cleanup operations for the Southern California oil spill, affected shoreline segments have been returned to their original condition,” officials said in a news release Tuesday. […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New California law: Ketchup packets, plastic utensils will only be provided if requested

Californians may start noticing their plastic forks and ketchup packets missing from their food orders next year. The state is expanding on its existing law that allows restaurants to distribute single-use straws only upon request. Now, take-out places can give consumers single-use condiment packages like ketchup and mustard and utensils like knives, forks and spoons only […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
