Long Beach City College is preparing to open a world-class set of aquatic and athletic facilities in early 2022, the result of five years of planning, designing, and dreaming. The upgrade was made possible by the passage of Measure LB in 2015, giving the college nearly a billion dollars in construction money from a bond issue. With more $100 million of that earmarked for athletic facilities, LBCC is poised to significantly alter the landscape of sports in the city, with new facilities not available at many NCAA Division 1 schools.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO