Posted 12-22-21 Snow and much colder air are on the way for Christmas weekend and beyond! An extended period of snow, wind, and modified arctic air are expected to arrive during Christmas weekend. The NWS Medford says it is best to complete your holiday travel by December 24th (or sooner) and carry an emergency kit in your vehicle. Travel could become extremely dangerous at times.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO