ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Labour’s David Lammy apologises for nominating Jeremy Corbyn to be leader

By Léonie Chao-Fong
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12833A_0dX4u52w00
David Lammy. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

David Lammy has apologised for nominating Jeremy Corbyn to be Labour leader in 2015 and said he is “staggered” that some individuals with deeply antisemitic views remain in the Labour party.

Speaking at this year’s Limmud festival , a Jewish event, the shadow foreign secretary said he “never believed” Corbyn would become leader and that his nomination was “a mistake”.

“I regret nominating Jeremy Corbyn and if I knew what I do now, I never would have nominated him,” Lammy told an online audience of about 300, in comments first reported in Jewish News .

“I never believed he would become leader. That was a mistake and I am sorry for that.”

Lammy went on to say he was “fully behind” Keir Starmer and said of his leadership: “I don’t believe the overall culture is toxic any more … but until the party is genuinely welcome for everyone, we remain on a journey.”

Related: Corbyn ‘may stand as independent’ if Labour do not restore whip

His comments came after a recent survey of members of the Jewish Labour Movement, a Labour party affiliate, found strong support for Starmer’s efforts to tackle antisemitism since he became leader last year.

Roughly 70% of the survey’s 363 respondents said Labour was a safe space for Jewish people under Starmer’s leadership, compared with just 4% who felt the same under Corbyn.

But Lammy said Labour was still “on a journey” when it came to improving relations with Britain’s Jewish groups and that certain individuals with antisemitic views remained in the party.

“I’ve met some of these individuals and am frankly staggered some are still in the party,” the Tottenham MP said.

“But as a lawyer, I understand that people appeal and go to court. There is a process, which can feel slow and tortuous sometimes, but it must be undertaken.”

Describing himself as a subscriber to the “rainbow coalition approach to politics”, he said he was proud of the Jewish community for standing “shoulder to shoulder” with leaders including Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu in their fight against apartheid.

“The Jewish community understood the fascism that was at the heart of apartheid and the pernicious evil of discrimination. The tradition that I’m from is Jewish friends recognising and being active alongside historically discriminated groups.

“It means black communities like mine understanding prejudices existing against Jewish communities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Making Michael Gove Tory leader would hand Labour 18-point lead, poll finds

Ditching Boris Johnson as Tory leader and replacing him with Michael Gove would hand Labour an 18-point poll lead, a new survey has found. Polling conducted by Opinium asked people how they would vote if different people led the Conservative party – and found there was no magic bullet to restoring lost support for the government.As a baseline, Opinium gave Labour a 7-point lead over the Tories if no leader was named, with the gap widening to 12-points if Boris Johnson's name was explicitly mentioned.The polling found that replacing Mr Johnson with chancellor Rishi Sunak would have the most...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
David Lammy
Person
Nelson Mandela
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
POLITICS
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Party Leader#Antisemitism#Uk#Jewish News#Tottenham Mp
Daily Mail

STEPHEN GLOVER: Why Mark Drakeford - Wales's tinpot Jeremy Corbyn - may live to regret fining people for going to the office during Covid pandemic

We British like to think of ourselves as freedom-loving people who don’t take kindly to the sort of coercive rules applied in some continental countries. So when the Austrian government recently announced compulsory vaccinations against Covid-19, many of us will have reflected that they do things differently south of Calais. There may have been a similar reaction to Greece’s decision to fine people over 60 who refuse a jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Where does the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson?

Where does the Liberal Democrats’ spectacular victory in the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson? Clinging on, with a high risk of being in office but not in power – rejected by 100 Tory MPs, and now by voters. That is every prime minister’s nightmare. It happened to...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
BBC

Sleaze claims worried Blair aides, files show

Aides to Tony Blair feared his government was losing "moral authority" just a few months after winning power in 1997, amid a slew of claims about "sleaze", newly-released files reveal. The most pressing of concerns were questions over the £650,000 refurbishment of the official flat for the new Lord Chancellor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lib Dems asked Tony Blair to rebuild Commons chamber to make it less confrontational

Former Lib Dem leader Paddy Ashdown wanted to the House of Commons chamber redesigned to make it less confrontational, it has emerged. Mr Ashdown, who led his party between 1988 and 1999, wrote to Tony Blair asking him to rebuild parliament and lay it out as a hemicycle like the European Parliament, United States Senate, or Holyrood.He said the alteration would represent a new political culture of “consultation, pluralism, and debate”.In the early days of Tony Blair's government the Liberal Democrats expected to cooperate with the incoming New Labour administration. The efforts led to the establishment of a “joint consultative...
POLITICS
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

ANDREW PIERCE: Rivals build up war chests to topple Boris Johnson

While, in public, the Cabinet has been united in solidarity with the embattled Boris Johnson, speculation over a leadership challenge will persist until his poll ratings improve. So it’s interesting to learn that some of his possible rivals for the top job have already been building potential war chests.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

95K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy