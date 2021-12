JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We're closing in on one of the biggest party nights of the year. The countdown is on for New Year's Eve and the end of 2021. There are many options for watching fireworks on Friday night and soon the shores of the St. John's River will be packed with people ready to watch the show. But with recent virus rates spiking, not everyone is choosing to be around big crowds.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO