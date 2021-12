Sixteen House Democrats asked the Biden administration to introduce stricter standards for monitoring fossil fuel emissions to protect Hispanic communities on Wednesday. The Democrats, all members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Climate Change Task Force, said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must strengthen a proposed rule to mandate occasional inspections of oil and gas wells, according to the letter sent Wednesday. They said fossil fuel companies often emit methane that could be captured instead in a process known as “flaring.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO