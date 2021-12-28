ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ adopts clean truck rule, affecting delivery vans to tractor-trailers

By Dino Flammia
 3 days ago
Vehicles ranging from delivery vans to tractor-trailers are the latest target in the Murphy Administration's plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in the Garden State. One of the first states to make the move, New Jersey has announced the adoption of rules that will require...

NRDC

Clean Trucks Rules Are NJ’s First Step

Brielle Stander is a contributing author for this blog. By becoming the first state on the East Coast to adopt the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule—which requires an increasing number of zero-emission truck sales each year in the state—New Jersey took a major step to reduce harmful air pollution.
