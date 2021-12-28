ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints scratch OT Armstead, Miami deactivates CB Williams

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3UYq_0dX4qod600
1 of 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched left tackle Terron Armstead from Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Armstead’s absence leave the Saints without either starting offensive tackle for a second straight game, with right tackle Ryan Ramczyk ruled out because of a positive COVID-19 test as he was trying to come back from his own knee injury.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, and receiver Tre’Quan Smith, who has an ailing shoulder, both are available to play after being listed as questionable in the week’s final injury report on Saturday.

Still the Saints entered the game without numerous prominent players because of a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined 17 active 16 active players — starting quarterback Taysom Hill, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander among them.

The Miami Dolphins had just three inactive players — all of them reserves and two of them healthy. Among them was cornerback Trill Williams, who practiced fully this week while nursing a hamstring injury. The other two were nose tackle John Jenkins and running back Salvon Ahmed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Ap#The Miami Dolphins
92.9 THE LAKE

Saints Offense Overmatched in 20-3 Loss to the Miami Dolphins

The short-handed New Orleans Saints offense was shut down at home on Monday Night Football in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Three points is the lowest point output in the Sean Payton era. New Orleans only gained 164 total yards and 10 first downs on offense. They were 0-12 on third downs. Starting quarterback Ian Book was sacked eight times and he threw two interceptions.
NFL
Mercury News

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New Orleans Saints 3

If winning seven straight games says something, winning Monday night was the easiest of them all. New Orleans was decimated by COVID. Ian Book could still be playing and not denting this defense. The Dolphins took care of business and kept the season moving. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. It’s been...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Injury Reports: Saints do not practice Wednesday, list Armstead and Smith as out

The New Orleans Saints did not practice today but had to issue an injury report ahead of Sunday’s game at home against Carolina. Terron Armstead remained out with a knee injury while Tre’Quan Smith was declared out with a chest injury. Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Nick Vannett (ankle)...
NFL
Daily Herald

Saints' Hill, Davis, 9 others are back, Williams to reserve

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Demario Davis were among 11 New Orleans players who rejoined the active roster Wednesday from the COVID-19 reserve list, while starting free safety Marcus Williams was placed on reserve because of a positive COVID-19 test. Last week, an outbreak forced the...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: Recap of Miami’s Win over the Saints

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the Saints on Monday Night Football, Tua, Waddle, and looks ahead to the Dolphins-Titans Week 17 matchup this Sunday. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton refuses to name Week 17 starting quarterback

In Week 17, the New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers in another playoff-deciding matchup, but coach Sean Payton has yet to make a very crucial decision. The quarterback situation this whole season has felt a bit like Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First” sketch with no one really knowing who will start until game time.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore not expected to play vs. Saints in Week 17

You may have just seen the last of Cam Newton as a Carolina Panther this past Sunday. The same may also be said of another local legend in Stephon Gilmore. The 10th-year cornerback exited the 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining a groin injury, one head coach Matt Rhule believes will sideline him in New Orleans. Gilmore, who is a free agent at season’s end, started off the lead-up to the team’s Week 17 tilt as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday.
NFL
BBC

NFL: Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints with dominant defence

The Miami Dolphins dominated defensively to win their seventh game in a row with a 20-3 victory at the depleted New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Ian Book made his NFL debut, with New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid-19 protocols, and struggled against Miami's defence. Book was intercepted twice -...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy