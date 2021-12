DAVENPORT, Iowa — Christmas is coming early for the homeless in Davenport as Kinna's House of Love prepares care packages and Christmas dinner Thursday. "This month of the year is always kind of hard," said Luekinna Hodges, Kinna's House of Love CEO. "And to be out in a shelter where nobody calls or helps anybody, it seems like nobody loves you."

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO