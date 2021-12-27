Player of the Game: Dak Prescott shines as Cowboys rout Washington

You want to know how the Dallas Cowboys got their offense going again?. They went back to their up-tempo offense, which they call “the fastball.”. It was something they used to great success early in the season but got away from during their November and early December doldrums that included quarterback Dak Prescott missing a game with a calf strain and receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper being out of the lineup because of a concussion and COVID-19.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO