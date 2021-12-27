Player of the Game: Dak Prescott shines as Cowboys rout Washington

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
Yesterday we found out we lost a legend, John Madden is sadly no longer with us. However, I learned he wasn't a fan of doing Cowboys games for one reason. I wanted to do a lovely tribute to John Madden with my favorite moments of him calling Cowboys games. My...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t get off to the smoothest start when he took over last season. However, he quickly turned things around in 2021 and has his team on the way to the playoffs in a few weeks time. McCarthy has made some sizable leaps in...
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys placed second-year linebacker Francis Bernard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, his status for Week 17 is up in the air. Bernard has been active for nine games this season. He’s primarily used on special teams. In addition to being placed on the...
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during Week 17. Matt LaFleur’s team needs just two results: a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night and a loss by the Dallas Cowboys to the Arizona Cardinals earlier Sunday. The...
So much for the negative slumping narratives surrounding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 27-of-35 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns before the halftime break during Sunday's 56-14 blowout win over the Washington Football Team. Prescott, whose team has now won four straight, offered quite the rebuttal for his detractors after the victory.
You want to know how the Dallas Cowboys got their offense going again?. They went back to their up-tempo offense, which they call “the fastball.”. It was something they used to great success early in the season but got away from during their November and early December doldrums that included quarterback Dak Prescott missing a game with a calf strain and receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper being out of the lineup because of a concussion and COVID-19.
With his arm, Dak Prescott had a chance to connect Sunday with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sprinted behind a linebacker up the right seam while splitting two safeties, for a potential 32-yard touchdown during the second quarter. He used his legs instead. The Cowboys quarterback took advantage of a...
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to get healthy heading into the playoffs. However, a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals comes first, with an important one for NFC seeding ahead. Dallas released the Wednesday injury report, with everybody on the active 53 man...
Comments / 0