Offutt AFB a 'no drone zone,' officials remind public

Offutt Air Force Base has reported a few recent incidents of unauthorized recreational drone activity.

Base leaders are reminding civilians that Offutt Air Force Base is a "no drone zone" for all types of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). The Department of Defense and Federal Aviation Administration defines an sUAS as “any unmanned aircraft weighing less than 55 pounds.”

The penalties can be severe for those who do not have the necessary permission to fly the drones. The FAA strictly prohibits sUAS operation over airports and security sensitive airspace, which is precisely what Offutt Air Force Base is designated.

“Bottom line, Offutt is a no drone zone,” Maj. Jeremy Berger, 55th Security Forces Squadron director of operations, said in a press release. “And while we understand that sometimes people don’t know the rules or simply make a mistake, we’re asking that all sUAS enthusiasts help us spread the word.”

The 55th Wing Commander's policy remains in effect for the main military base during runway reconstruction. It also applies to a handful of other areas like Base Lake, the Rising View Housing area and the wing's leased spaces at the Lincoln Airport, among others.

Anyone who wishes to request permission to operate commercial sUAS on Offutt property or leased spaces at Lincoln must meet certain requirements, certification and registration and must receive approval from the wing commander.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .