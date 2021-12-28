ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Showers dominate the area tonight into Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers dominating much of our viewing area. Expect light rain and breezy winds, though none of this will lead to a severe weather threat. A frontal boundary stalled over the area will keep us in for...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

City
Bowling Green, KY
