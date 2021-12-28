ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting at DeKalb Walmart

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man killed by police at a DeKalb County Walmart on Christmas Eve as Benny Antonio Hood, 30.

DeKalb County police said an officer was working an off-duty job at the Walmart on Gresham Road when he saw a man who had been putting items in a large backpack and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

The man ran back into the store and officers followed. Police said Hood pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers. Officers tried to Tase Hood, but he ran out of the store with the gun. One of the officers then shot him.

No officers were hurt.

A shopper inside the store told Channel 2 Action News that he ran for his life when gunshots rang out.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the shooting happened in the automotive department.

Atlanta, GA
