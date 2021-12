It is no secret to anyone paying attention to the gaming industry in the United States that 2021 is a record year. Every jurisdiction has reported more revenue in 2021 than in 2020 and most reported more than in 2019. That is the most significant comparison, as 2019 was itself an all-time record year and 2020 was plagued by closures and restrictions. Through 10 months in 2021, gaming revenue is $43.4 billion, up 76 percent from 2020 and more tellingly, up 16 percent from 2019. Although 2021 has been a recovery year, during the first few months, most jurisdictions still had COVID restrictions in place.

