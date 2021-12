This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Quirk Books may earn a commission. December is going to be the month of Boba Fett, as The Book of Boba Fett launches on the small screen on December 29th (hoping to recreate the success of The Mandalorian), and an actual book, Be More Boba Fett, lands on the shelves on December 21st. The book, a lighthearted look at entrepreneurship subtitled “Always Get the Job Done,” is bound to be a hit, and it isn’t the first Boba Fett book, either! In 2013, The Bounty Hunter Code: From the Files of Boba Fett was released, adding to the mythology and canon culture of the bounty hunters of this universe.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO