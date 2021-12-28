ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flamingo, one of the Strip’s most iconic resorts, turns 75

Cover picture for the articleAccepting the past can be difficult, especially when it involves murder and mobsters. When the Flamingo turned 50 in 1996, there was no celebration, no fanfare to...

Separating fact from fiction on the Flamingo Hotel's 75th anniversary

Much of what Americans know about Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel comes from watching the 1991 film Bugsy. That certainly applies to the general view of the opening of the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas on December 26, 1946. In the film’s portrayal of the event, there are virtually no guests, and a powerful thunderstorm strikes, knocking out the power to the casino. Warren Beatty, who plays Siegel, announces that the Flamingo will close the following day. While certainly influential, Bugsy is not the only source to depict the Flamingo’s opening as a disaster. One sees the failure in the 1974 HBO film Virginia Hill: Mistress of the Mob, which featured Harvey Keitel as Siegel, and in novels such as The Vegas Legacy (1983) by Ovid Demaris and Sin City (2002) by Harold Robbins. Similarly, in Las Vegas: A Desert Paradise (1986), Las Vegas historian Ralph Roske said the opening drew “small crowds.”
Flamingo on Las Vegas Strip celebrates 75th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the oldest hotels on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a major milestone anniversary. Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky first opened the doors on the iconic property on Dec. 26, 1946. The duo arguably created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip and forever changed Las Vegas.
