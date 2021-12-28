ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

At-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find in SWFL with Omicron spreading

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUy54_0dX4mnJr00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Long lines are beginning to form at SWFL COVID-19 testing sites and that has many people out searching for an at-home test kit. There’s just one problem, they’re nearly impossible to find.

After visiting half a dozen pharmacies, NBC2 found just one store that had them in stock.

Sam Patel, who runs Carrell Pharmacy along US 41 in Fort Myers, said that about every five or 10 minutes someone is calling asking if he stocks them.

“At one point I had so many tests that I had to return because I wasn’t sure they were going to sell,” Patel explained.

However, the Omicron variant hitting right before the holidays changed that.

Mack Kramer, who lives in Fort Myers, said he sees COVID-19 cases rising very fast around him. He spent the day Monday searching for a test kit with no luck.

“We’re looking to get a home kit COVID-19 test for my wife, but you cannot find it anywhere,” Kramer said.

Rich Lawrence, who owns the Fort Myers Prescription Shop, revealed he hasn’t been able to order any test kits for weeks from his wholesaler. NBC2 visited Walgreens and Publix which were also sold out of the kits.

“When patients come in and ask me for them I simply refer them to the stadium or the hospital testing centers,” Lawrence explained.

Dozens of people were in line at the Edison Mall testing center; some had waited an hour to be swabbed.

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted the country should have had more tests available during the busy holiday travel season. Dr. Fauci promised supplies will be restored next month.

“Things are going to change substantially in the first couple of weeks as we get into the middle of January,” Dr. Fauci said.

In the meantime, the best advice if you can’t find a home test kit is to make an appointment at one of the free testing sites around SWFL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rich Lawrence
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy