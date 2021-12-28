ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

USA Hockey asks IIHF to reschedule women’s U18 tournament

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8qQn_0dX4mjmx00
1 of 2

USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January.

It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic. The IIHF said the decision to cancel all January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee and that it was not possible to reschedule the women’s under-18 championship because of league commitments within Sweden.

“I believe the IIHF is trying to do what they can to make sure that if they run events they are as safe as possible for every participant,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said Monday. “However, we have requested they look at the U-18s specifically and see what they can do to at least postpone it and explore options with the countries that are involved with that event.”

Kelleher called it “a critical event for the future of women’s hockey” and an important one for players and staff involved.

The IIHF’s announcement last week — two days before the start of the men’s world junior tournament that was not affected by the cancellations — sparked outrage across the hockey community. U.S. star Kendall Coyne called it unacceptable and tweeted, “Figure out how to safely play the U18 Worlds this season.”

She’s far from alone in that sentiment. Drake Batherson, a forward for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, saw the uproar on social media and paid particular attention because 21-year-old sister Mae plays Division I college hockey at Syracuse.

“Hopefully they can reschedule it,” Batherson said on a video call Monday. “They deserve to play just as much as we do. I’d like to see that tournament happen. I watch a ton of girls’ hockey. I watch the Olympics, the girls’ team, and I watch my sister all the time. They’re such great players, and they deserve to showcase their skills just as much as we do.”

The Group A, Group B and Division II women’s under-18 tournaments also were canceled, as were the Group B and Division II men’s under-20 tournaments.

“Challenging situations all the way around,” Kelleher said. “We certainly hope there’s ways for people to continue to look for solutions to some of these issues down the road.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
theicegarden.com

The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds

Since the U18 Women’s World Championship’s cancellation was announced on Dec. 24, many across the hockey world — and even across the sports world at large — have united in outrage and disappointment over the IIHF’s lack of regard for the progress and development of young women hockey players.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Iihf#College Hockey#U18#Nhl#Division#Syracuse
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Hockey world expresses outrage over IIHF's cancellations of women's hockey events

As the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships take place in Edmonton for the second consecutive year, women’s international hockey has continued to take hits. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced last week it would cancel all its January events — except World Juniors. One of the events canceled is the women’s U18 event for the second consecutive season.
SPORTS
prohockeyrumors.com

IIHF Will Attempt To Reschedule 2022 World Junior Championship

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif told Russian outlet Championat on Wednesday that they’d like to reschedule the 2022 World Junior Championship, which was cancelled today due to a series of forfeited games at the tournament due to COVID cases among teams. Tardif says that the summer of...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s hockey’s series with Merrimack rescheduled

Hockey East announced the rescheduled dates between UConn men’s hockey and the Merrimack Warriors. The two teams will square off at the XL Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:05 p.m. before the Huskies make the return trip to Lawler Rink on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed for free on SportsLive.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy