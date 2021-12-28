ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“You’re going to have these kind of defeats”: Rivera talks about moving on from Sunday night’s blow out loss to Dallas

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Sunday was a night to forget for the Washington Football Team.

In need of a big win, Washington fell flat against their division rivals Dallas, losing 56-14 on Sunday Night Football.

It was their worst loss to the Cowboys in franchise history, and came at the worst time. Now Washington is 6-9 on the season, and is in need of a miracle to make the playoffs.

“It’s a loss,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Sure, it was a big score. But at the end of the day, it happened. It’s going to happen. You play this game long enough, you’re going to have these kind of defeats.”

It was one of those night where nothing went right for Washington, and everything went right for Dallas.

The Cowboys led 42-7 at the half and was clicking on all cylinders. Dallas QB Dak Prescott had over 300 yards passing in the first half, and finished with four passing touchdowns.

On the offensive side of the ball for Washington, it was a nightmare. Taylor Heinicke had yet another disappointing game, going 7-22 for 121 yards, one TD and two interceptions. He was eventually replaced by Kyle Allen.

For Washington, it’s about forgetting this game, and moving on to the next.

“How you come back, that’s important,” said Rivera. “That will talk about where we are more than anything else. I’m going to take responsibility. We got to play better, I know that. We got to coach better, I know that. We’ll go back to work and we’ll work hard. Yesterday was not any indication, in my opinion, of what we are capable of.”

Two games remain on the schedule for Washington. The next one will be back at home Sunday taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff scheduled for 1pm.

