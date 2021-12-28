Corporal with Tampa PD arrested, placed on administrative leave

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A corporal with the Tampa Police Department was arrested for a domestic-related incident that occurred two days before Christmas.

Authorities said Corporal John Simpkins, who has been with the Tampa Police Department since 2008, was arrested and charged with battery. Simpkins was also placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee with the Tampa Police Department,” Interim Chief Ruben Delgado said. “We take domestic violence very seriously and will always advocate on behalf of the victim.”

8 On Your Side learned this isn’t the first time TPD has placed Simpkins on administrative leave. In March of 2016, while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Simpkins was involved in a police shooting that killed an armed suspect.

It is common for officers to be placed on administrative leave after police-involved shootings.

Simkin’s most recent case is being investigated by the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.