Tampa, FL

Corporal with Tampa PD arrested, placed on administrative leave

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A corporal with the Tampa Police Department was arrested for a domestic-related incident that occurred two days before Christmas.

Authorities said Corporal John Simpkins, who has been with the Tampa Police Department since 2008, was arrested and charged with battery. Simpkins was also placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

3 dead, 3 trauma alert patients flown to hospital after Polk County crash

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee with the Tampa Police Department,” Interim Chief Ruben Delgado said. “We take domestic violence very seriously and will always advocate on behalf of the victim.”

8 On Your Side learned this isn’t the first time TPD has placed Simpkins on administrative leave. In March of 2016, while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Simpkins was involved in a police shooting that killed an armed suspect.

It is common for officers to be placed on administrative leave after police-involved shootings.

Simkin’s most recent case is being investigated by the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 30

John Stewart
2d ago

if he was average joe citizen, he would had to place a bond and WOULD NOT be permitted to purchase or own a firearm, or work in a field where he handled or had access. Why are laws changed because he is/was in law enforcement?? It just isn't right. He should be treated same as any other person!!!😡😡

Reply
15
Vanessa Greenlee
2d ago

well,he got what he deserved ,a police officer,his job is to protect and served the community with dignity,and courage,and to arrest,real criminals,that had committed real crimes,and it is not okey for a police officer or not to hit or beat up his girlfriend,or his wife or any innocent civilian.any man that hits or beat up women police man or non police man deserves jail time or to be beat up by another man.

Reply(1)
13
BC86
2d ago

News flash: Police officers are the most common offenders of domestic violence.

Reply
12
 

Comments / 0

