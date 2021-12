STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Closure of the Fresh Kills Landfill was set in stone by 1999, but Borough President Guy Molinari remained eager to rebrand the Island. After decades spent taking the city’s garbage, Staten Island had become synonymous with “the dump.” Molinari and his director of public information and executive assistant, Ed Burke, knew the Island should be known for more -- particularly its parks.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO