3 bold Canadiens predictions for 2022: Shane Wright in bleu, blanc et rouge

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a lemon assignment for me — making bold predictions about the most unpredictable team in the National Hockey League. We’re talking about a Montreal Canadiens team that went to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final last July and essentially missed the 2022 playoffs by the end of this past October....

www.sportsnet.ca

FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Sportsnet.ca

Senators recall goalie Matt Murray from AHL Belleville

The Ottawa Senators recalled veteran goalie Matt Murray from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The move came one day after goalie Anton Forsberg entered COVID-19 protocols. Murray, 27, cleared waivers and was assigned to Belleville in late November after going winless in six games this season, posting...
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 1 - The return of Halford, Brough, and the NHL

Halford and Brough are joined by Sportsnet's John Shorthouse to discuss the Canucks getting back on the ice tonight against the Ducks. They also take your subs in What We Learned.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens add Paul Byron, Cayden Primeau to NHL's COVID-19 protocols

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron and goaltender Cayden Primeau have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Wednesday. The pair joins a long list of Canadiens in health and safety protocols that saw five players added Monday. One of the five added Monday was netminder Jake Allen,...
Sportsnet.ca

Shadow of Canucks' spring COVID outbreak still lingers ahead of U.S. trip

VANCOUVER – You didn’t need jolly old St. Nicholas if you were anywhere near Bruce Boudreau at Christmas. The Vancouver Canucks’ new coach spent the NHL holiday break in the mountains at Whistler – “I nearly fell down one” -- where the Santa-like man from the north (Toronto) taped an ebullient Christmas message for fans promising to “kick some ass in 2022.”
South Philly Review

5 bold predictions for the Flyers in ‘22

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the National Hockey League’s season. So far the Flyers have had three games postponed, which includes games against the divisional rival Islanders, Penguins and Capitals. There could be more announced by the time this article runs in print. With all that...
Sportsnet.ca

NHL postpones one game for COVID issues, nine others due to Canadian attendance rules

The NHL has postponed a total of 10 additional games, one being for COVID-19-related issues and nine others due to Canadian attendance restrictions, the league announced Tuesday. Wednesday's contest between the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings was the game delayed due to COVID-19. The Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames,...
Sportsnet.ca

Senators sign 2021 first-round pick Tyler Boucher to entry-level contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, Boucher will leave Boston University after one semester and join the OHL's Ottawa 67s. Boucher, the son of former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher, was the...
Sportsnet.ca

Winnipeg Jets Mailbag: Could Cole Perfetti jump from World Juniors to NHL?

WINNIPEG -- Postponements are up, attendance is down to zero, the taxi squad is back and the interim head coach is 1-1. There is certainly a lot to unpack as it relates to the Winnipeg Jets, so we’ll try to tackle all of these issues (and more) in the December edition of the mailbag.
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks' Rutherford keeps diversity front of mind in hiring process

VANCOUVER – For an older, white male who in appearance and experience seems to embody the National Hockey League establishment, Jim Rutherford has some progressive ideas about building his management team with the Vancouver Canucks. Rutherford told Sportsnet in a pre-Christmas interview that he admires the diversity of the...
Sportsnet.ca

Seven interesting NHL players to watch in 2022

With 2021 winding down, we’re looking ahead to 2022. Specifically, we’re pinpointing players to watch in the second half of the season. What makes a player one to watch? Strong underlying numbers are a start, but really we’re looking to those who are trending in the right direction as of late, or who should find themselves in a better position to succeed moving forward.
Sportsnet.ca

OHL set to reinstate Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux on Saturday

The OHL's indefinite suspension of Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux will end on Saturday, clearing the defenceman to play for the London Knights. The league gave Mailloux an indefinite suspension at the start of the season for violating the league's expectation for appropriate conduct by a player. The punishment related to an incident that took place while the Knights defenceman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020.
Sportsnet.ca

Dec. 29: Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Post-Game Show

Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar break down the Canucks game as they took on the Anaheim Ducks. Hear from Bruce Boudreau, J.T. Miller and Tanner Pearson, along with texts and calls from you, the fan!The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
