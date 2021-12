Good morning, Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. You might hope that your 2021 Tesla has an equally-new battery, but according to a recent discovery, some cars are being sold with battery packs from as far back as 2017. The vehicles come with a small disclaimer at the bottom of the web page saying, “Range figures may be up to 12% lower [than rated by the EPA] due to battery age.” We’re not quite sure why such a combination is being offered (Tesla doesn’t have a PR department to clarify things with), nor do we know how the warranty specifics will work out. Kind of an odd choice, though…

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO