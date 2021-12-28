Cloverdale & Edgewood advance in Classic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Cloverdale Clovers defeated Greencastle 36-32. Kyle Thomas had 17 points for Cloverdale. In the following game Edgewood topped Robinson 60-55. The Mustangs Caden Huttenlocker had 35 points in the victory. Edgewood will play Cloverdale on Tuesday at 7 pm at South High School.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
